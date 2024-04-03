Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Decker Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

