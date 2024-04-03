John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

