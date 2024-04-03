Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $57.71 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

