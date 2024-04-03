Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 21,423 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHC stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

