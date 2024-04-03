Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Rises By 10.1%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 592,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Loews Corp grew its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 297,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 233,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

