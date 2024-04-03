Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Declines By 5.5%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of AERWINS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 338,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Up 28.2 %

NASDAQ AWINW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 4,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. AERWINS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

