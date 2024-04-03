Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 5.8%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 21,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 275,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,537. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

