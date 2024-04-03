Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.