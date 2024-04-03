Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.