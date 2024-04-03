Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
