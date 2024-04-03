PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PCK opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

