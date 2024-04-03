Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 857,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.49. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 62.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

