Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$356.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Insiders have acquired 33,900 shares of company stock worth $37,525 in the last ninety days. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

