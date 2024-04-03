Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.