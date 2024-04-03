PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

