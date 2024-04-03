Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,151.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.