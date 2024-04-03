Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ETG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
