Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
