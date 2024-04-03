Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.