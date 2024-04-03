Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,094. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

