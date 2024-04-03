Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

