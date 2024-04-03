Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,781. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

