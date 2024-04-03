Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 481,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,677,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Specifically, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares in the company, valued at $44,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,537.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,475,000 shares of company stock worth $10,434,000 over the last ninety days. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rumble by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Rumble by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

