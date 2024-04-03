Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,390. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prudential traded as low as GBX 718.60 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 718.80 ($9.02), with a volume of 11698436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani bought 57,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($542,914.32). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,479.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 796.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 844.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 3,265.31%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

