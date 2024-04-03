BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE BP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. 1,442,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

