Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,890 shares of company stock worth $6,081,310. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,141,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,485. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.