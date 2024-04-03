Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 10.9 %

FREEW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,855. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whole Earth Brands stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Free Report) by 246.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.