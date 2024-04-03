The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

