General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.64

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 2610331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

