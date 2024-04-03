BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 20,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,658. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

