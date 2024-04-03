BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 20,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,658. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
