Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

CHI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 34,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,932. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

