Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
CHI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 34,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,932. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.