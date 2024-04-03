BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BYM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 7,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

