10,680 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after buying an additional 1,061,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,743,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 16,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.78%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

