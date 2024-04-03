Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 111,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,954. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.