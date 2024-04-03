Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.46. The stock had a trading volume of 192,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.