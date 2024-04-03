Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APAM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,820. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

