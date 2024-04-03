Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 11,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.