Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $521,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,344. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.