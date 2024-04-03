Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 42 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.26. 732,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,550. The company has a market cap of $424.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

