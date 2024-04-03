Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

