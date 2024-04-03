Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Get Forward Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Quarry LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.