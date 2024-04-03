SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

