Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $105,679.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after buying an additional 802,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
