Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.