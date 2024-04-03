Barclays Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $212.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $189.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.92. 84,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. SAP has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SAP by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

