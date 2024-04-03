DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.75. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 74.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

