DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Bank of America stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

