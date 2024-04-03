Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Drops By 6.6%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.