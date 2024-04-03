Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $19.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have commented on SHC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

