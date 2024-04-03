Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) PT at $493.75

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $493.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIO

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BIO opened at $328.72 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $494.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.