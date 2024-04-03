The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Barclays upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

