Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 572 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $230.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

