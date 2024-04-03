Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.